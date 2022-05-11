OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPHRY)
