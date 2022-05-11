Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.90.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $223.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac has a 52-week low of $212.10 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 4.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 173.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

