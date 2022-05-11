OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 140 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $218.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.04 and a 200-day moving average of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

