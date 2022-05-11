OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 211 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.81. 4,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,050. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

