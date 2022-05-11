OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 2,678 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.38. 35,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $125.75.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

