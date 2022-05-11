OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 450 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 41.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 255,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.62. 65,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,486. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

