OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 47 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Waters by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,577. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.67. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

