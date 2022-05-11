OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,586,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,635,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.95.

Shares of EL stock traded up $5.52 on Wednesday, hitting $235.20. 46,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,970. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.20 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

