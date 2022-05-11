OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,209 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,783. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

