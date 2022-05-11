OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

NYSE:COF traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.96. 37,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $117.49 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

