OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,949. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.56 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

