OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,770. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $317.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.82.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

