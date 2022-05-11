OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $781,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $92,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $162.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average of $176.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.89 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.