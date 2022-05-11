OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $380,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,381,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,349,000 after buying an additional 436,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $1,231,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,631 shares of company stock worth $31,788,588. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.