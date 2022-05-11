OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 211 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 319,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.31. 13,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,972. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

