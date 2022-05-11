OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 620 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.7% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Shares of COST traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.19. 43,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,023. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $371.11 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $556.96 and a 200 day moving average of $534.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

