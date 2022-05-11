OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,974. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.93 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

