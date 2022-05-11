Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Organogenesis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ORGO traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. 58,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other Organogenesis news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.