Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 1.8%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 11,849,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,692,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Oriole Resources Company Profile (LON:ORR)
Featured Stories
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.