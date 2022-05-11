Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 1.8%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 11,849,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,692,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oriole Resources Company Profile (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

