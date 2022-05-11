Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $41,718.00 and approximately $3,298.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00555850 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,965.12 or 2.05774510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.49 or 0.07098158 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.