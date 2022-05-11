Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF – Get Rating) fell 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 97,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Get Orogen Royalties alerts:

Orogen Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orogen Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orogen Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.