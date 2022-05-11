Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.64.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 732,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average is $108.87.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

