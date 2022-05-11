Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on OTIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Barclays PLC raised its position in Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
