Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44.

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

