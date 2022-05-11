Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44.
About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otsuka (OTSKF)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.