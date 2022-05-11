Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Outbrain alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Outbrain ( NASDAQ:OB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. Outbrain had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.08%.

About Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.