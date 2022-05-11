Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 339 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 163,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,475,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $227.88. 5,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.40. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

