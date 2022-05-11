Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 98,502 ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $178,500,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $56,561,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $29,489,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,204,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,478 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

RNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 23,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. ReNew Energy Global plc has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.