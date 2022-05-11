Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.21. The company had a trading volume of 307,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,466. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

