Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $67.17 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,580 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 7.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $67,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.01. 40,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,501. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

