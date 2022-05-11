Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,358 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,297,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,764,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $8.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.06. 62,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.77 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

