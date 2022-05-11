Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 388 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $68.15. 29,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

