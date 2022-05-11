Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,898. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.