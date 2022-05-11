PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.20% of PACCAR worth $674,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200,262 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.54.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

