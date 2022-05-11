Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.90

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Pacific Assets Trust stock traded down GBX 6.12 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 317.38 ($3.91). 123,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320. The firm has a market cap of £383.89 million and a PE ratio of 4.17. Pacific Assets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 286.32 ($3.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 376 ($4.64).

Get Pacific Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, insider James Williams bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,192.08).

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.