Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $29.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACB opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.