Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 411,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,943,008 shares.The stock last traded at $5.32 and had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

