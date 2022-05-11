Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.78

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 8004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

PPBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

