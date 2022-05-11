Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 243.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 34,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 20,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards purchased 22,900 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 57,650 shares of company stock valued at $609,174 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.