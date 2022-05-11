Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Northeast Bank makes up 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,481,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,457. The firm has a market cap of $300.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

