Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Asure Software comprises about 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.57% of Asure Software worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 73,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,697. The company has a market cap of $120.21 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASUR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

