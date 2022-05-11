Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.35 Million Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.33% of Unity Bancorp worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of UNTY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. 127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $293.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unity Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.