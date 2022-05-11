Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 598,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. BGSF accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.75% of BGSF worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in BGSF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BGSF alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.20.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

BGSF Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.