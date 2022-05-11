Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop accounts for about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 856,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $481,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $66,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,139.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,464 shares of company stock worth $503,252 and sold 23,048 shares worth $426,504. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,055. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $276.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $129.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

