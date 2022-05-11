PAID Network (PAID) Reaches One Day Volume of $160,390.00

PAID Network (PAID) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $8.75 million and $160,390.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00550238 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,521.59 or 1.99377679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.33 or 0.07243099 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

