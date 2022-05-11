Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 51.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

PANW stock opened at $484.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.12 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

