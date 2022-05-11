Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 325,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,355. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CL King began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

