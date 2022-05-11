Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of SkyWest worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SkyWest by 348.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SkyWest by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,080,000 after purchasing an additional 128,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 660,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

