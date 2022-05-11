Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ovintiv worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 75.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. 7,562,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.76.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

