Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Kforce worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

KFRC traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. 126,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

