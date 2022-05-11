Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.05 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of PVH worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PVH traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

